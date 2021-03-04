VIP AUDIO 3/3 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Chambers (AD-FREE): Shaq, Cody, Sting, Paul Wight, Bucks, Revolution hype, live callers, emails (119 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Joshua Chambers to discuss AEW Dynamite. They discuss Shaq & Jade Gargill vs. Cody & Red Velvet and whether they exceeded low expectations and whether it ultimately served any purpose, the former “Big Show” Paul Wight appearance and speculation on what big signing he’s going to announce on Sunday, the final hype for Revolution and a key piece that was missing, the best night for The Young Bucks as characters to date, Sting being utilized well, the women’s tournament finals, Shawn Spears return, ideas for the Four Horsemen in AEW, and much more.

