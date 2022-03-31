VIP AUDIO 3/30 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Heydorn & Machado (AD-FREE): C.M. Punk sets course toward world title, Danielson vs. Yuta, Moxley vs. Lethal, Toni Storm makes AEW debut, more (106 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by Javier Machado from PWTorch.com to discuss AEW Dynamite with callers and emails. Discussion points include the pros and cons of C.M. Punk as a world title challenger, Adam Page’s momentum as champion, Adam Cole’s role in the title picture, Toni Storm’s debut and potential in AEW, the pace and formatting of Dynamite, evolution of The Chris Jericho Appreciation Society, and more. Enjoy!
