VIP AUDIO 3/31 – PWTorch Dailycast – Grit & Glitter (AD-FREE): Fear & “Rones” give WrestleMania predictions including show-stealers, bathroom breaks, possible surprises (71 min)

Wrestling Night in America Reunion: PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by former PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill for a full match-by-match preview of WrestleMania 36

SHOW SUMMARY: “I’ve Been Fighting for Your Honor.” This week, Emily Fear and “Raymond Rones” give predictions for every match at WrestleMania 36 including what the main event(s) will be, which matches should steal the show, which will be the most cringey, what a boneyard match is, what a Firefly Funhouse match is, who may show up unannounced, and who will leave 24/7 Champion.

