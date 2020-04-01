VIP AUDIO 3/31 – WKPWP Interview Tuesday (AD-FREE): Ex-ECW Champion Justin Credible talks about wrestling without fans, coronavirus concerns, AEW in-ring style, New Jack, Vince McMahon, Impact Players, more (86 min)

Wrestling Night in America Reunion: PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by former PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill for a full match-by-match preview of WrestleMania 36

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an “Interview Tuesday” edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest former ECW Champion Justin Credible (P.J. Polaco, a/k/a Aldo Montoya from the WWF). Justin talks about how wrestlers need to adjust their style when matches take place without fans, safety concerns he’d have as a wrestler when it comes to coronavirus, the complete shutdown of the indy scene indefinitely, ideas for how to continue national cable shows without crowds, what Vince McMahon was like during his days as Aldo Montoya, the strengths and weaknesses of the AEW in-ring style and the quality of the shows themselves, his thoughts on the New Jack-Erich Kulas incident and his experiences with New Jack, the potential of the Impact Players, and more.

