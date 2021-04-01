VIP AUDIO 3/31 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Dehnel (AD-FREE): Arcade Anarchy, Christian’s in-ring debut, Cody-Marshall, Pinnacle-Inner Circle, live callers, emails (98 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Joel Dehnel to discuss AEW Dynamite. They discuss the Arcade Anarchy main event with Miro & Kip Sabian vs. Chucky Taylor & Orange Cassidy with two returning wrestlers, Cody Rhodes vs. Q.T. Marshall with yet another faction forming, is Cody losing his appeal, Inner Circle return and attack The Pinnacle, are the Young Bucks really possibly going to turn again, Darby Allin’s cinematic vignettes, and much more with live callers and emails.

