VIP AUDIO 3/4 – East Coast Cast #491 (NSFW): Trav recaps his trip to Chicago for AEW’s Revolution PPV and the C2E2 convention, then Cam and Trav speculate on fallout of PPV and where certain feuds might go, Walmart Dudes, more (101 min)

WKPWP AEW REVOLUTION PANEL - Three on-site perspectives analyzing live experience, crowd reactions, key wrestlers and matches with Wade

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Trav recaps to Cam his trip to Chicago for AEW’s Revolution PPV and the C2E2 convention. Travis met wrestlers in the fancy hotel and bar. He also met two of his favorite creators at the comic convention. The pair speculate on the fallout of the PPV and where certain feuds might go. Goldberg is the Universal Champion, and they give that the proper ridicule. Are you a hater if someone off the street gets a job opportunity? The “Walmart Dudes” being booked WrestleMania weekend is discussed. Calls, emails, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO