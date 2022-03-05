VIP AUDIO 3/4 – WKPWP Wildcard Friday (AD-FREE): Keller’s Mailbag on AEW-ROH, Full Revolution PPV Preview, Full Tony Khan Media Q&A (148 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this “Wildcard Friday” special episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast, there are three distinct segments.

First up is a special WKPWP Mailbag featuring Wade Keller answering listener questions about AEW-ROH from a number of angles and also whether Bryan Danielson has too much creative freedom so far in AEW.

Then a special free version of PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn’s “On the Canvas” VIP podcast series which today features his artistic grades for the hype for AEW Revolution match by match.

Finally, the Tony Khan media Q&A from Wednesday afternoon including Tony commenting on how and why Cody Rhodes contract negotiations ended and why he didn’t roll over his existing contract, which match will go on last on Sunday, the potential signings of Cesaro/Claudio and Jeff Hardy, the polarizing Orange Cassidy character and ring style, adding a Trios title, adding content to HBO Max or another streaming option, and a lot of Revolution talk.

