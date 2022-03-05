VIP AUDIO 3/4 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Meyers (AD-FREE): Rousey vs. Deville, McAfee-McMahon-Theory, Sami-Knoxville, Ricochet, live callers, mailbag (121 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Mike Meyers to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and emails. They start by evaluating the progress of WWE presenting Ronda Rousey as a babyface and whether they’re on a good trajectory as WrestleMania approaches. Then they discuss with callers Sasha Banks, the Pat McAfee-Vince McMahon interview and McAfee vs. Austin Theory, the Roman Reigns segment, Ricochet’s IC Title win over Sami Zayn, the truck commercial outdoor adventure part two with Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura, and more. Javier Machado joins the show late for a variety of Smackdown topics plus adding The Jetsons to the great Flintstones-Popeye debate of 2022.

