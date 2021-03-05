VIP AUDIO 3/5 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: PPV preview – Artistic grades and analysis on the build to every match at AEW Revolution 2021 (60 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? AEW Revolution 2021. On the show, Zack Heydorn gives artistic grades and analysis on the build to every single match on the card including Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega in an Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match for the AEW World Championship, The Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho & MJF for the AEW Tag Team Championship, Adam Page vs. Matt Hardy, Sting & Darby Allin vs. Team Taz in a Street Fight, and more. Enjoy!

