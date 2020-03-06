VIP AUDIO 3/6 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: PPV preview – Artistic grades and analysis on the build to every match at WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 (51 min)

WKPWP AEW REVOLUTION PANEL - Three on-site perspectives analyzing live experience, crowd reactions, key wrestlers and matches with Wade

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? WWE Elimination Chamber 2020. On the show, Zack Heydorn gives artistic grades and analysis on the build to every single match on the card including Aleister Black vs. A.J. Styles, the Smackdown Elimination Chamber match between the New Day, the Usos, Miz and Morrison, Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party, and the team of Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler. The Street Profits vs. Murphy and Seth Rollins for the Raw Tag Team Championship, the Raw Elimination Chamber match for the opportunity to face Becky Lynch at WrestleMania between Shayna Baszler, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Natalya, Asuka, and Ruby Riott. Plus more. Enjoy!

