VIP AUDIO 3/7 – AEW Revolution PPV Audio Roundtable – Keller & Martin & Fann: Full analysis of entire event including Christian Cage reveal, Moxley-Omega main event, Bucks vs. MJF & Jericho, more (83 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-PPV Audio Roundtable, Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch VIP Analyst Todd Martin and PWTorch columnist Rich Fann with full analysis of the AEW Revolution PPV start to finish including the fizzle at the end of the Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley main event and whether they otherwise delivered. Also, lots of discussion on signing Christian, if he lived up to the hype, how AEW will and should utilize him, and if he’d have gotten this AEW deal if not for Edge’s current push and Christian’s recent Rumble appearance. Some added analysis as they keep a peripheral eye on Tony Khan’s post-PPV scrum and their improvised PWTorch Twitter polls.

