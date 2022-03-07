VIP AUDIO 3/7 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago Wade Keller Hotline (2-12-2004): Vince McMahon’s reasons for not pushing certain WCW wrestlers, reaction to new Bischoff interview on WCW demise, ROH Pure Tournament, more (28 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to a Wade Keller Hotline from February 12, 2004. Throughout the month of March 2022, we’ll be posting the February 2004 and March 2004 PWTorch VIP podcasts, some of the earliest podcasts covering pro wrestling anywhere. This Vault covers these news topics:

Ernest Miller being laid off by WWE.

The reasons behind the lack of WWE pushing ex-WCW talent such as Ultimo Dragon, Sean O’Haire, and others.

A review of TNA’s latest PPV.

Eric Bischoff’s spin on the demise of WCW.

What’s the backstage dynamic between Ric Flair and Eric Bischoff.

A preview of Ring of Honor’s Pure Tournament.

And more.

