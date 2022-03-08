VIP AUDIO 3/7 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & LeClair (AD-FREE): KO’s challenge to Stone Cold, Edge promo, plus on-site reports from Raw & MSG (121 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Brandon LeClair from PWTorch.com to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails. They begin with two on-site correspondents. The first details what it was like at Raw in Cleveland; the second details what it was like at WWE’s big MSG show on Saturday night. From there they talk with callers about key aspects of Raw including Edge’s promo, the Kevin Owens-Steve Austin feud, the addition of Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan to the women’s tag team title match, the stellar opening Triple Threat tag team match, and more.

