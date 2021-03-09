VIP AUDIO 3/8 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans (AD-FREE): Vallejos and Monsey review UFC 259, debate merits of losing a title via DQ in MMA, preview upcoming Fight Night, more (99 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review UFC 259. They debate the merits of losing a title via DQ in MMA. They give a quick preview of the upcoming Fight Night, headlined by Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad. The show closes with Robert having a little fun with the ending to AEW’s Revolution PPV.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO