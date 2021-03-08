News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 3/8 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Flagship Flashback (AD-FREE): (3-8-16) Keller & Powell talk Raw, Shane-Vince, Ambrose-Hunter, WM32 hype, more with live callers (106 min)

March 8, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from five years ago (3-8-16), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net for their weekly live discussion with callers and emails discussing Raw from the night before and other current events topics such as the hype for Roadblock, and how this all affects WrestleMania 32, plus some notes on WrestleMania 33’s host city announcement. Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss a range of topics suggested by emails from listeners including the UFC women’s division, more on the hype for a possible backlash from Roadblock, the Hulk Hogan-Gawker trial, and more.

