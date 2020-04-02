VIP AUDIO 4/1 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Sage (AD-FREE): TNT Championship brackets, Hager-Moxley scheduled, Archer debuts against Stunt, Brodie Lee doesn’t like yawns, live callers, mailbag (90 min)

Wrestling Night in America Reunion: PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by former PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill for a full match-by-match preview of WrestleMania 36

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by the host of the PWTorch VIP podcast “Podcast of Honor” Tyler Sage to discuss the AEW Dynamite episode on TNT from a mystery location outside of Florida including the announcement of the TNT Championship brackets, a video package on Jake Hage and Jon Moxley followed by their title match date announcement, Lance Archer debuts against Marko Stunt, Brodie Lee doesn’t like yawns, Dustin Rhodes & Q.T. Marshall vs. Dark Order, Cody and Colt Cabana on commentary, Darby Allin hits Cody after losing their tag match, evaluating the new venue hosting the show, and much more with live callers and emails.

