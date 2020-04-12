VIP AUDIO 4/12 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Raw Flashback (AD-FREE): (3-31-15) Keller & Powell talk Raw After Mania including Lesnar’s huge angle, Reigns reactions, Neville’s chances in WWE, Rousey, Ryback (141 min)

In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks breaks down both nights of WrestleMania with callers and emailers. Topics include the quality of the Firefly Funhouse match, the decision to put Charlotte over Rhea Ripley, the potential of wrestlers getting more creative freedom in the current environment, and more.

SHOW SUMMARY: In this podcast from five years ago (3-31-15), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell dive into all the good and bad from the “Raw After Mania” including Lesnar’s huge angle, crowd reaction to Reigns, Saxton’s announcing, and more with live callers throughout the expanded edition of the program. Then, in what was previously a VIP-exclusive “Aftershow,” they answer email topics on Neville’s chances in WWE, other NXT call-ups, Rhonda Rousey’s potential in WWE, expanding NXT, Ryback’s odd popularity, Reigns, and more.

