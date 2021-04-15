SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 4/14 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Krol (AD-FREE): Bucks explain choosing Omega, Tyson referees Jericho vs. Dax, Darby vs. Hardy, live callers, emails (160 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 2:40:17 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by former Pro Wrestling Torch columnist Eric Krol to discuss AEW Dynamite. They discuss the Young Bucks explaining their decision to align with Kenny Omega and Don Callis, The Bucks vs. Pac & Rey Fenix, Darby defends the TNT Title against Matt Hardy, Jade Cargill vs. Red Velvet, the expectations for AEW’s increase in viewership without NXT as head-to-head competition, and much more with live callers and emails.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO