VIP AUDIO 4/14 – WKPWP – Interview Tuesday with Court Bauer (AD-FREE): Ex-WWE Creative and MLW founder and booker talks McMahon’s response to coronavirus and XFL demise, MLW adjusting, working with MJF, AEW so far, Cinematic matches, Dark Side of the Ring (99 min)

In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Brandon LeClair to break down WWE's decision to return to live tapings this week. They also talk about WrestleMania fallout from Raw and Smackdown, and answer caller and email questions about SANADA breaking free from LIJ, potential Money in the Bank winners, PWI recognizing fewer world titles, and more.

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents Interview Tuesday with MLW founder and booker Court Bauer, who also spent years working in WWE as a Creative Team member. He talks about how MLW is adjusting to the coronavirus situation, how he thinks WWE and AEW are handling the coronavirus including continuing to tape matches, his thoughts on how Vince McMahon is handling the XFL’s demise and the coronavirus changing his entire business operations and threatening many revenue streams assumed to be safe, whether he is rooting for AEW to succeed, the mixing of MMA competitors and fight-styles into pro wrestling shows, Ronda Rousey’s run with WWE and her recent comments, working with MJF since 2017 in MLW and which wrestlers of the past he reminds them of, his thoughts on “cinematic” post-produced wrestling matches, and more. In a VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Court gives his take on the “Dark Side of the Ring” series including the Von Erich, Brawl for All, and the Chris Benoit documentary with observations on the relationship between Eddie Guerrero and Benoit.

