VIP AUDIO 4/15 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Bryant and Fann talk Lance Storm being furloughed, WWE’s reputation, Seth Rollins boot licking, Dark Side of the Ring, more (88 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST (ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Brandon LeClair to break down WWE's decision to return to live tapings this week. They also talk about WrestleMania fallout from Raw and Smackdown, and answer caller and email questions about SANADA breaking free from LIJ, potential Money in the Bank winners, PWI recognizing fewer world titles, and more.

SHOW SUMMARY: Trav get Rich’s thoughts on the Black Wednesday firings. Why the Lance Storm furloughing sits the worst with a lot of people. Is WWE costing themselves reputation? Seth Rollins licking the boot of his master. Dark Side of the Ring thoughts. AEW Dynamite and NXT quick recaps. Book club is byke! Rich is reading Jack Reacher while Travis enjoys The Farseer Trilogy.

