VIP AUDIO 4/15 – WKH – Moxley vs. Hager in No Holds Barred empty arena match with Ross calling action, Archer vs. Colt, Baker segment, Jericho & Schiavone chemistry, Guevara, Spears, Bubbly Bunch (23 min)

In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Brandon LeClair to break down WWE's decision to return to live tapings this week. They also talk about WrestleMania fallout from Raw and Smackdown, and answer caller and email questions about SANADA breaking free from LIJ, potential Money in the Bank winners, PWI recognizing fewer world titles, and more.

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews AEW Dynamite start to finish including Jon Moxley vs. Jake Hager in a No Holds Barred empty arena match for the AEW Title with Jim Ross calling the action and celebrities hyping the fight, Lance Archer vs. Colt Cabana, a Britt Baker segment, Chris Jericho & Tony Schiavone show chemistry again, plus showcase enhancement matches for Sammy Guevara, Shawn Spears, Kip Sabian vs. Chucky T, and a Bubbly Bunch segment with Inner Circle members at home.

