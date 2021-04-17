News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 4/16 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast (AD-FREE): (4-13-16) Drew McIntyre interview when he was TNA Champion five years ago, plus Current Events discussion (86 min)

April 16, 2021

PWTorch VIP Audio
/

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the April 13, 2016 episode of the PWTorch Livecast. TNA Hvt. champion Drew Galloway joins PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill on the Wednesday Livecast live from London discussing his TNA Title reign, wanting to defend the title across the world, WWNLive, WWE, and other hot topics with calls and emails. Then James Caldwell joins Pat to talk current events in pro wrestling.

