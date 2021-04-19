SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 4/18 – WKH – A&E Steve Austin Documentary reaction plus first-ever details of Keller's conversation with Vince McMahon in late 1998 about issue he had with Torch cover story on Austin (40 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 39:52 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reacts to the two hour A&E biography on Steve Austin that premiered tonight including a comparison to the prior A&E documentary two decades ago. Then Wade shares details for the first time ever of a conversation he had with Vince McMahon in late 1998 about an Oct. 24, 1998 cover story in the Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter where McMahon took issue with the story saying he was trying to “humble” Steve Austin by creating parity among top stars at the time including The Rock and Undertaker. Plus fascinating details on an Undertaker locker room meeting with wrestlers about drug use and how it played into how McMahon saw Taker as his “top guy,” not Austin, in certain key ways.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO