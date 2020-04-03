News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 4/2 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Mailbag with a heavy dose of ECW talk plus, Michaels-Flair GOAT debate, better options for Hogan at WM2 than Bundy, Ryback, Undertaker, Heyman, Dana White, more (73 min)

April 3, 2020


Wrestling Night in America Reunion: PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by former PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill for a full match-by-match preview of WrestleMania 36
NOTE: Some of the language on The Fix may be NSFW.

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, Todd answers Mailbag questions on the following topics…

  • Can AEW take this opportunity to delve into their personalties with longer profile pieces during society’s shutdown during pandemic?
  • Which predominantly ECW-connected wrestler should have had a better run in WWE?
  • Thoughts on Dana White’s media tour defending UFC continuing its fight schedule?
  • When did ECW peak, was ECW’s creative decline the fault of Paul Heyman burnout or talent raids, and could ECW have thrived if it got a USA Network deal?
  • A look back at WrestleMania 2000 including the McMahons in every corner of the four-way, the triangle ladder match, Trish Stratus at ringside, no singles matches.
  • Should Shayna Baszler dominate and beat Becky Lynch at WrestleMania?
  • What happened to Ryback and would he be good fit now for AEW or ROH?
  • What kind of impact might The Revival have if they land in AEW and feud with The Young Bucks?
  • Why did Bret Hart win the WWE Title for just one day in February 1997?
  • Did Undertaker really know the name of his wife’s finisher and does he still remember it today?
  • What if Paul Heyman went to WCW after ECW went out of business?
  • If King Kong Bundy didn’t challenge Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 2, who would have been a better choice from both within WWF at that time and non-WWF big name wrestlers?
  • Can these run of great WWE TV promos continue after the pandemic era ends?
  • Is Brock Lesnar also at risk like Roman Reigns because of his past health issues with diverticulitis?
  • If the WWF Title changes hands more often in the early WrestleMania years, who would be some of the wrestlers who would have had a run with the top title?
  • How do Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair compare in the Greatest of All-Time conversation?
  • What is your favorite Bond movie?

