VIP AUDIO 4/2 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Edge explains his actions, Bryan vs. Uso in a Street Fight, Logan Paul and Sami Zayn, Apollo’s challenge, Seth-Cesaro, more (24 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown including Edge explaining his actions, Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso in a Street Fight, Logan Paul joins Sami Zayn to watch his trailer, Apollo Crews’s challenge, Seth Rollins-Cesaro, and more WrestleMania hype.
