VIP AUDIO 4/22 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/LeClair (AD-FREE): Bubbly Bunch do the Flip Flam, TNT Title semi-finals set, Jericho gold on color, live callers, mailbag (121 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST (ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. Todd and Wade discuss Howard Finkel and what he represented as a great ring announcer but also how Vince McMahon treated him and what that says about McMahon. Todd then gives his strong view on WWE's decision to release so many wrestlers yesterday during a pandemic just days before the next investor's conference call. And much more.

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Brandon LeClair from PWTorch.com to discuss the AEW Dynamite episode on TNT with live callers and emails. They begin by evaluating The Bubbly Bunch doing the Flip Flam and if it can be defended as a worthwhile productive segment given all circumstances. Also, the TNT Title Tournament semi-finals are set after good matches with Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara and Dustin Rhodes vs. Kip Sabian. Other topics with callers and emails include whether Chris Jericho has been the MVP of the show on commentary, a discussion of NXT vs. AEW strengths and weaknesses plus the viewership trend in the last three weeks, the inclusion of so many video segments and whether that will carry over once they have live crowds again, the true upside for both Darby and Guevara, Wardlow squash, Scorpio Sky profile, Broken Matt turning into Regular Matt, Dark Order’s latest video and how it was shot, and more. Some of the topics were part of the VIP-Exclusive Aftershow.

