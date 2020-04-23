VIP AUDIO 4/22 – WKH – AEW Dynamite TV Review: Guevara vs. Darby, Dustin vs. Archer, MJF updates his injury, Dark Order recruits again, Cassidy vs. Havoc, Broken Matt, more (27 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST (ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. Todd and Wade discuss Howard Finkel and what he represented as a great ring announcer but also how Vince McMahon treated him and what that says about McMahon. Todd then gives his strong view on WWE's decision to release so many wrestlers yesterday during a pandemic just days before the next investor's conference call. And much more.

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews AEW Dynamite start to finish including two semi-final matches in the ongoing TNT Championship Tournament – Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara and Dustin Rhodes vs. Kip Sabian. Also, video packages and features starring the Inner Circle, Scorpio Sky, Broken Matt, Dark Order, and MJF. Also, matches with Brodie Lee, Wardlow, Kenny Omega, and Orange Cassidy vs. Jimmy Havoc.

