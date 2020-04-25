VIP AUDIO 4/24 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Meyers (AD-FREE): Triple H roasting with Shawn Michaels, Vince McMahon, Ric Flair, Brian James, Stephanie, live callers & mailbag (82 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST (ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast - Mailbag w/Bruce Mitchell talking current breaking news topics

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Mike Meyers to discuss WWE Smackdown including the polarizing Triple H roasting with Shawn Michaels, Vince McMahon, Ric Flair, Brian James, and Stephanie. They also discuss Sasha Banks losing yet again and whether it’s a criminal misuse of her potential, Lucha House Party getting an apparent push (finally), the Bray Wyatt-Braun Strowman gimmick, Money in the Bank men’s and women’s favorites, and what happens with the 24/7 Title now that Rob Gronkowski is back in the NFL.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO