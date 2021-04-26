SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 4/25 – WKH – Ask the Editor: Why would Impact agree to let their champion lose to the AEW Champion on their home turf? When did Wade and Vince McMahon stop talking on the phone and why? (23 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 22:52 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller asks VIP member questions in this “Ask the Editor” format including these topics: Why would Impact Wrestling agree to let their champion lose to the AEW Champion on their own home turf and their own PPV? Why and when did Wade and Vince McMahon stop talking on the phone?

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO