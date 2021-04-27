News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 4/26 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Charlotte reinstated, Braun added to Backlash, Orton agrees to team with Riddle, Alexa, Virk, Humberto, more (27 min)

April 27, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre and the ramifications for the Backlash WWE Title match, Charlotte’s reinstatement and Sonya Deville making it happen, Randy Orton warming to the idea of teaming with Riddle, Alexa Bliss’s character, Adnan Virk, Sheamus vs. Humberto Carrillo, Nia Jax’s slip ‘n’ slide, and more.

