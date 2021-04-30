News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 4/29 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow (AD-FREE): McMahon and Soucek discuss upcoming Blood and Guts match, Turner Broadcasting reaching agreement with NHL and how it might affect AEW’s role on network, more (86 min)

April 29, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
PWTorch VIP Audio
VIP AUDIO 4/29 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow (AD-FREE): McMahon and Soucek discuss upcoming Blood and Guts match, Turner Broadcasting reaching agreement with NHL and how it might affect AEW's role on network, more (86 min)
/

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike and Andrew begin this week’s show talking about the upcoming Blood and Guts match. From there, they enter a lengthy discussion on Turner Broadcasting reaching an agreement with the National Hockey League, and how it might affect AEW’s role on the network moving forward. After that, they empty out the mailbag. For next week’s show, email us at alleliteaftershow@gmail.com.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021