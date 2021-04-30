VIP AUDIO 4/29 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow (AD-FREE): McMahon and Soucek discuss upcoming Blood and Guts match, Turner Broadcasting reaching agreement with NHL and how it might affect AEW’s role on network, more (86 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike and Andrew begin this week’s show talking about the upcoming Blood and Guts match. From there, they enter a lengthy discussion on Turner Broadcasting reaching an agreement with the National Hockey League, and how it might affect AEW’s role on the network moving forward. After that, they empty out the mailbag. For next week’s show, email us at alleliteaftershow@gmail.com.

