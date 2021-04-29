SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 4/29 - Everything Mailbag w/Rich Fann & Chris Maitland: Skillset and history of Sarray, what would Vince Russo-less WWE have looked like, NFL Draft pre-show thoughts, more (55 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 55:37 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s mailbag is hosted by Chris Maitland, who, alongside Rich, discusses the skillset and history of Sarray and her comparisons to prior Japanese hirings, what would Vince Russo-less WWE have looked like, NFL Draft pre-show thoughts, the infamous Danielson-Castagnoli headlock match, and a fantasy show of all Black wrestlers with explanations of each match.



DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO