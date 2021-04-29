News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 4/28 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk WWE ref Drake Wuertz, Darby Allin main eventing Dynamite for third week, “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” finale, more (184 min)

April 29, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
PWTorch VIP Audio
VIP AUDIO 4/28 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk WWE ref Drake Wuertz, Darby Allin main eventing Dynamite for third week, "Falcon and the Winter Soldier" finale, more (184 min)
/

SHOW SUMMARY: Trav and Rich clown WWE referee Drake Wuertz for being a Proud Boy conspiracy kook in front of his local Florida county commissioner and the world. Rich catches us up on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite. Darby Allin main events Dynamite for the third straight week. A “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” finale react. More talk about Amazon Prime’s “Invincible.” Travis’s usual cavalcade of audiobooks. A full mailbag gets emptied.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021