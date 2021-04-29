SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 4/28 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk WWE ref Drake Wuertz, Darby Allin main eventing Dynamite for third week, "Falcon and the Winter Soldier" finale, more (184 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 3:04:18 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: Trav and Rich clown WWE referee Drake Wuertz for being a Proud Boy conspiracy kook in front of his local Florida county commissioner and the world. Rich catches us up on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite. Darby Allin main events Dynamite for the third straight week. A “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” finale react. More talk about Amazon Prime’s “Invincible.” Travis’s usual cavalcade of audiobooks. A full mailbag gets emptied.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO