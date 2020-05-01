VIP AUDIO 4/30 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow (AD-FREE): McMahon and Soucek discuss AEW Dynamite including a great Bubbly Bunch video, Impact Rebellion where Moose became new TNA champion, more (113 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike and Andrew begin the show talking about this week’s AEW Dynamite and then transition to talking some Impact Wrestling, including Tuesday’s Rebellion where Moose became the new TNA champion. Yep, he did. They talk a little more about a great Bubbly Bunch video and what they liked about AEW this week, and then look ahead to some emails and wrap the show talking about how annoying Vince Russo’s “marks” are. For next week’s show, email us at AllEliteAfterShow@gmail.com.

