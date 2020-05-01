VIP AUDIO 4/30 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Mailbag on WWF 1993 including Savage, Bret, Adam Bomb Beverly Brothers, plus WWE marketing to kids, ROH 2002-2008 with Joe and Punk, Bully Ray-Dixie, more (55 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, Todd answers Mailbag questions on the following topics…

Where does the Bully Ray-Dixie Carter segment rank among iconic all-time TNA moments?

Where does Gabe Sapolsky’s booking run in ROH from 2002-2008 rank as far as wrestling periods including Samoa Joe’s title reign the Summer of punk, plus could ROH have another hot run?

Should Killer Kross have changed his name to Karrion Kross, and is it valid concern WWE has to appeal to kids and avoid nicknames like “Killer”?

An in-depth look back at the build-up to WrestleMania 9 including who was the favorite going into the event, should Bret Hart have just rained the title, and why did WWE shift dramatically during the early-Raw era to new wrestlers such as Lex Luger, the Seiners, Yokozuna, Bam Bam Bigelow, and others post-Hulk Hogan.

Should MMA fighters who transition into pro wrestling necessarily be brought in with an MMA gimmick?

Which MMA fighters transitioned most successfully and which ones were the biggest flops or non-factors?

If Yokozuna wasn’t able to perform at WrestleMania 9, would Mr. Perfect, Randy Savage, or Bob Backlund have been a better replacement? Or perhaps Ric Flair, Lex Luger, Bam Bam Bigelow, or Giant Gonzales?

What stance have you adamantly taken that you regret taking in retrospect?

A discussion on lesser-known WWF wrestlers including The Berzerker, Jimmy Powers, Adam Bomb, The Beverly Brothers, and Damien Demento?

Which rock band would you most like to see if they got back together?

Is Wade turning babyface and is Todd turning heel? Is there a Fix double-turn in progress?

