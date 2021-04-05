VIP AUDIO 4/4 – On The Canvas with Zack Heydorn: PPV preview – Artistic grades and analysis on the build to every match at NXT Takeover Stand and Deliver (68 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? NXT Takeover Stand and Deliver. On the show, Zack Heydorn gives artistic grades and analysis on the build to every single match on the card including Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly, Io Shirai vs. Raquel Gonzalez for the NXT Women’s Championship, Finn Balor vs. Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship, and more. Enjoy!

