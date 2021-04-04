SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 4/4 – VIP Podcast Vault – Keller Hotline (7-22-2003): Raw hovers above 4.0 range after big Kane angle, Summerslam forecasting, brand split analysis, Styles says Jarrett shouldn't be both wrestler and booker, Coach too nonchalant (20 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 20:42 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault is the Wade Keller Hotline Flashback recorded and originally published on July 22, 2003 covering the following topics: Raw hovers above 4.0 range after big Kane angle but what do quarter hours say, Summerslam line-up forecasting, brand split analysis, A.J. Styles creates waves when he says Jeff Jarrett shouldn’t be both wrestler and booker in TNA, Mick Foley’s book sales numbers, Shane Douglas reputation in TNA takes a hit, TNA storyline analysis, Coachman too nonchalant, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO