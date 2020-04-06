VIP AUDIO 4/5 – WKH – WrestleMania 36 Nights 1 & 2 Review: Big Picture macro analysis of whether WWE pulled it off under difficult circumstances, who were the MVPs, what matches worked and didn’t, star ratings, cinematic experimentation (45 min)

PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast featuring a WrestleMania 36 Preview with ex-WWE Creative Team member and professional stand-up comedian Matt McCarthy.

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WrestleMania 36, both nights one and night two including Big Picture macro analysis of whether WWE pulled it off under difficult circumstances, who were the MVPs of the weekend, did WWE make booking mistakes, what matches worked and didn’t, star ratings, cinematic experimentation and whether to do more of it, and what comes next.

