SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 4/7 – East Coast Cast #546 (NSFW): Trav and Cam preview WrestleMania, talk NXT Takeover Stand and Deliver, complain about the Peacock app, more (94 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:34:17 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode, the fellas talk WrestleMaaaaania! The last week of TV before the biggest show of the year. Nine straight days of WWE programming. What is everyone looking forward to most? What match opens each night? Which close the shows? NXT Takeover Stand and Deliver starts tonight. Gonzales vs. Shirai for the NXT women’s title headlines night one. How does AEW counter-program a Takeover level NXT show? More complaining about the Peacock app. All those questions plus live calls and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO