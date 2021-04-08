News Ticker

April 8, 2021

VIP AUDIO 4/7 – East Coast Cast #546 (NSFW): Trav and Cam preview WrestleMania, talk NXT Takeover Stand and Deliver, complain about the Peacock app, more (94 min)
SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode, the fellas talk WrestleMaaaaania! The last week of TV before the biggest show of the year. Nine straight days of WWE programming. What is everyone looking forward to most? What match opens each night? Which close the shows? NXT Takeover Stand and Deliver starts tonight. Gonzales vs. Shirai for the NXT women’s title headlines night one. How does AEW counter-program a Takeover level NXT show? More complaining about the Peacock app. All those questions plus live calls and more.

