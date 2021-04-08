VIP AUDIO 4/8 – The British Wrestling Report w/Will Cooling: Interview with Alex Davies-Jones MP about the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Wrestling (37 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Will Cooling is joined by Alex Davies-Jones MP to talk about the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Wrestling’s just released parliamentary inquiry into wrestling in Great Britain. Alex is the Co-Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group, and talks to Will about her fandom, reactions to the APPG within the world of politics, her thoughts on Speaking Out and what can be done to prevent further abuses, how public bodies could better regulate and support wrestling, the opportunities and challenges in developing a governing body, and the new APPG Pledge.

You can find out more about the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Wrestling, or read the All-Party Parliamentary Inquiry into Wrestling in Great Britain HERE.

