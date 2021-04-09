SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 4/8 - The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2): NXT Takeover Stand & Deliver Night 1 review, AEW Dynamite review including Bucks apparent turn, Wednesday ratings (76 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:15:53 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they begin with some analysis of the Wednesday ratings and how viewership patterns could change starting next week. Then they discuss NXT Takeover “Stand & Deliver: Night 1” headlined by Raquel Gonzalez beating Io Shirai for the NXT Title and a standout Tommaso Ciampa vs. Walter match. Then they review AEW Dynamite including the apparent heel turn of The Young Bucks on Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho’s featured promo about The Pinnacle, Christian’s latest promo with the Taz overture, and more. Also, is Lulu Lemon a store for yoga wear or a kind of Girl Scout Cookie?

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO