VIP AUDIO 4/8 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1): WrestleMania 37 Preview, analysis of WrestleMania hype on Smackdown and Raw (78 min)

April 8, 2021

PWTorch VIP Audio
SHOW SUMMARY: In the first installment of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they begin with a review of Smackdown including Edge’s follow-up promo to his turn, the Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso main event, and Logan Paul with Sami Zayn. Then a full review of the final Raw before WrestleMania including Drew McIntyre’s promo, Miz and Morrison spray-painting Bad Bunny’s car, Drew vs. King Corbin, and Braun Strowman and Shane McMahon in a verbal battle. And then a preview of all announced matches at both nights of WrestleMania.

