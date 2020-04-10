VIP AUDIO 4/9 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Mailbag on Four Horsemen, Charlotte compared to Trish, All Japan-Pro Wrestling NOAH, Spin the Wheel skits with Sting and Jake, Orton losing to Triple H in 2004, a new Taker Era, more (54 min)

In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks breaks down both nights of WrestleMania with callers and emailers. Topics include the quality of the Firefly Funhouse match, the decision to put Charlotte over Rhea Ripley, the potential of wrestlers getting more creative freedom in the current environment, and more.

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, Todd answers Mailbag questions on the following topics…

How do Charlotte and Trish Stratus comer to each other at this point in terms of legacy career accomplishments?

Upon further look, does Todd appreciate the Firefly Funhouse skit had more of a purpose at each stage and segment?

What is the story on the mass exodus of the All Japan roster to the formation of Pro Wrestling NOAH?

How does WCW’s Spin the Wheel skits with Sting and Jake Roberts compare to the current crop of “cinematic” content in WWE and AEW?

What are you thoughts on Randy Orton losing to Triple H at Unforgiven 2004?

Should WWE and AEW booking really be graded on a curve because of the pandemic?

Is it possible – and a good thing – if pre-taped and edited cinematic matches become a whole new era of Undertaker matches in coming years?

Who would have been the ideal candidates for a Four Horsemen reboot in 2000 and what were the plans for Tully Blanchard if he hadn’t failed the drug test and came back with Arn Anderson?

Who would you rather have as a match producer – Ric Flair or Shawn Michaels?

Plus a final history quiz.

