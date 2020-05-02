VIP AUDIO 5/1 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast (AD-FREE): (4-26-15) WWE Extreme Rules PPV Post-show with Parks & Caldwell including Seth-Orton, Cena-Rusev, Reigns-Big Show, Ambrose-Harper (90 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years. In this episode of the PWTorch Livecast with host PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks, it’s the Extreme Rules post-game show with live calls and emails reacting to the just-completed WWE PPV including a previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow. They talk about Rusev vs. John Cena, Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton, Nikki Bella vs. Naomi, Roman Reigns vs. Big Show, Neville (Pac) vs. Bad News Barrett, Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) vs. Luke Harper (Brodie Lee), and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO