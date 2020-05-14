News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 5/13 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/LeClair (AD-FREE): Mike Tyson announcement, Jake promo, Stadium Stampede, Double or Nothing developments, more with callers and emails (113 min)

May 14, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Brandon LeClair to discuss the AEW Dynamite episode on TNT with live callers and emails. They discuss the relatively low-key Mike Tyson announcement, the Jake Roberts promo, Chris Jericho’s Stadium Stampede announcement, Double or Nothing news, Brodie Lee-Jon Moxley hype, Women’s Division, should Sammy Guevara be winning more, what’s going on with Taz and Darby Allin, the Tag Division reset, and more.

