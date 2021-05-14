VIP AUDIO 5/14 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Greatest Wrestler Ever – The Wrap-Up, Part 2. A look at the top 25 of the consensus GWE results, and 11-25 for Alan, Case, and Mike (88 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by his Greatest Wrestler Ever co-conspirators Case Lowe and Mike Spears for part 2 of our GWE results. In this part, we take our first look at the overall consensus results, factoring in all ballots submitted, and examine how it compares to Alan, Case, and Mike’s lists. From there, the guys go in depth on their 11 to 25 rankings, where we see some real variety in names. Stay tuned for part 3 running down the back half of our ballots in the coming days. Check it out!

