News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 5/13 – WKH – The News: Latest AEW and NXT viewership, new 7-day totals for AEW including second-most-watched Dynamite ever, reviews of NXT on USA and tonight’s Impact episode with Callis and Omega highlights (21 min)

May 14, 2021

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
PWTorch VIP Audio
PWTorch VIP Audio
VIP AUDIO 5/13 – WKH - The News: Latest AEW and NXT viewership, new 7-day totals for AEW including second-most-watched Dynamite ever, reviews of NXT on USA and tonight's Impact episode with Callis and Omega highlights (21 min)
/

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the latest news including the latest AEW and NXT viewership and ratings, new 7-day totals for AEW including the second-most-watched Dynamite ever, reviews of NXT on USA and tonight’s Impact episode with Don Callis and Kenny Omega highlights in separate segments.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2021