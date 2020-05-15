News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 5/14 – RETRO RADIO – Keller’s Pro Wrestling Focus (10/24/1992): Keller & Schire discuss WCW Halloween Havoc, Bret Hart becoming WWE Champion, Hulk Hogan’s WWF contract talks, Hogan tabloid story about hitting on Penthouse model (41 min)

May 14, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: This is the October 24, 1992 episode of Pro Wrestling Focus featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller and cohost George Schire discussing the week in wrestling with live callers including Bret Hart becoming WWF Champion, the WCW Halloween Havoc, Summerslam’s video tape sale, Hogan’s neighbors upset over their plans to demolish a historic building, Hogan in tabloid media for hitting on Penthouse model, the prospects of a Hulk Hogan vs. Bob Backlund match, and more.

