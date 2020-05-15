VIP AUDIO 5/14 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship (AD-FREE): Keller & Mitchell talk Becky pregnancy news, Road Warriors documentary and legacy, Balor vs. Grimes, Mike Tyson, more (114 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost Bruce Mitchell, the Pro Wrestling Torch senior columnist and star of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show. They discuss the Finn Balor vs. Cameron Grimes match on NXT TV including the upside of Grimes and the value of Balor to NXT as a top star, an in-depth discussion on the career of the Road Warriors and an evaluation of the Dark Side of the Ring documentary on them this week, thoughts on the NXT vs. AEW ratings this week, reaction to the Street Profits vs. Viking Raiders basketball game, AEW’s Mike Tyson announcement and the upside of how he could be utilized, and more.

