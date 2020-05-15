News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 5/14 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Mailbag on Tyson, Benoit and Guerrero, Huracanranas, New Japan wrestlers to WWE, Oliver Luck-Vince lawsuit, Lou Thesz, Six-Sided Ring, Brock, much more (70 min)

May 14, 2020


SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NOTE: Some of the language on The Fix may be NSFW.

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, Todd answers Mailbag questions on the following topics…

  • Is language Jake Roberts has used an indication Cody is headed toward a heel turn down the road?
  • What are your thoughts on Lou Thesz’s in-ring wrestling?
  • What is the story of the “new era” USWA with Memphis and Dallas circa 1009?
  • What was the point of the six-sided ring and is Eric Bischoff’s assessment of it right on?
  • Wouldn’t taking a month or two off after WrestleMania work well for WWE?
  • Thoughts on several ideas for filling a third hour of Raw with something different.
  • Is there an off-record or background interview for an article you’d like to share as a podcast?
  • Why wouldn’t All Japan Women have caught on in the ’90s if Mexican luchadors did?
  • What is the likely result of the Oliver Luck-Vince McMahon lawsuit?
  • Does Vince McMahon book for himself or for an imaginary target fan?
  • Isn’t the weakness in WWE’s product more a cast of a lack of fans exposing the faults in the foundation of the product?
  • Is there a better way for UFC to regulate and discourage cheating such as eye pokes and low blows?
  • Which four wrestlers from New Japan would you want to join WWE?
  • Who is the best wrestler in New Japan that WWE wouldn’t want because of wear and tear or age or other factors?
  • Has Brock Lesnar lost too much lately?
  • What is leaping out to Todd in terms of ’90s content as he watches back a lot of old wrestling from the 1990s in recent months?
  • Should AEW try to convince Mike Tyson to be part of an angle and a future match? Will Tyson box again?
  • Is Baron Corbin and Moment of Bliss and Charlotte signs that the roster split days are numbered?
  • Would Chris Benoit and Eddie Guerrero still be alive if they had stayed with New Japan full time starting in early 2000?
  • Thoughts on that Fire Pro Wrestling series of video games?
  • Has any wrestler had more set-backs than Roman Reigns did after getting a big singles push?
  • What is the history of the huracanrana and was there a better version of it than Scott Steiner’s Frankensteiner?
  • How bad was the 2004-2005 era of Smackdown with Mark Jindrak, Heidenreich, Luther Reigns, Snitsky, Orlando Jordan, Eugene?

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2019