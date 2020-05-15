VIP AUDIO 5/14 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Mailbag on Tyson, Benoit and Guerrero, Huracanranas, New Japan wrestlers to WWE, Oliver Luck-Vince lawsuit, Lou Thesz, Six-Sided Ring, Brock, much more (70 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, Todd answers Mailbag questions on the following topics…

Is language Jake Roberts has used an indication Cody is headed toward a heel turn down the road?

What are your thoughts on Lou Thesz’s in-ring wrestling?

What is the story of the “new era” USWA with Memphis and Dallas circa 1009?

What was the point of the six-sided ring and is Eric Bischoff’s assessment of it right on?

Wouldn’t taking a month or two off after WrestleMania work well for WWE?

Thoughts on several ideas for filling a third hour of Raw with something different.

Is there an off-record or background interview for an article you’d like to share as a podcast?

Why wouldn’t All Japan Women have caught on in the ’90s if Mexican luchadors did?

What is the likely result of the Oliver Luck-Vince McMahon lawsuit?

Does Vince McMahon book for himself or for an imaginary target fan?

Isn’t the weakness in WWE’s product more a cast of a lack of fans exposing the faults in the foundation of the product?

Is there a better way for UFC to regulate and discourage cheating such as eye pokes and low blows?

Which four wrestlers from New Japan would you want to join WWE?

Who is the best wrestler in New Japan that WWE wouldn’t want because of wear and tear or age or other factors?

Has Brock Lesnar lost too much lately?

What is leaping out to Todd in terms of ’90s content as he watches back a lot of old wrestling from the 1990s in recent months?

Should AEW try to convince Mike Tyson to be part of an angle and a future match? Will Tyson box again?

Is Baron Corbin and Moment of Bliss and Charlotte signs that the roster split days are numbered?

Would Chris Benoit and Eddie Guerrero still be alive if they had stayed with New Japan full time starting in early 2000?

Thoughts on that Fire Pro Wrestling series of video games?

Has any wrestler had more set-backs than Roman Reigns did after getting a big singles push?

What is the history of the huracanrana and was there a better version of it than Scott Steiner’s Frankensteiner?

How bad was the 2004-2005 era of Smackdown with Mark Jindrak, Heidenreich, Luther Reigns, Snitsky, Orlando Jordan, Eugene?

